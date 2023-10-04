NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.02

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NIOBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and traded as low as $3.51. NioCorp Developments shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 111,267 shares trading hands.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.08.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

