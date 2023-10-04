Nordstrom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,456 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 9,461 put options.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nordstrom Stock Performance
NYSE:JWN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nordstrom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 422.22%.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
