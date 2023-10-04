Nordstrom Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 15,456 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 63% compared to the average daily volume of 9,461 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JWN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 99.3% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 174,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JWN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,796,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,251,146. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.42. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 422.22%.

About Nordstrom

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.