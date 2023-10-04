North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:NAS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3,627.52

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,627.52 ($43.85) and traded as low as GBX 3,420 ($41.34). North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,420 ($41.34), with a volume of 6,891 shares traded.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,620.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,600.52. The company has a market capitalization of £471.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8,333.33 and a beta of 0.78.

About North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC is an open-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap companies.

