Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $269.69 million and $5.48 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.79 or 0.05941931 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00036594 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00025028 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,542,267,493 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04060641 USD and is down -3.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $7,771,394.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.