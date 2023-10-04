Optimism Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.17 Billion (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Optimism token can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00004789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $99.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 880,444,572 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

