Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Position Lessened by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 73,213 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,988,000. Values Added Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 162,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $423,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.59. 4,754,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,115. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. HSBC started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

