Oxen (OXEN) Market Capitalization Tops $4.45 Million

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0685 or 0.00000249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $12,701.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,549.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00232408 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.98 or 0.00827523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.23 or 0.00541700 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00056522 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.42 or 0.00135819 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 64,959,465 coins. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

