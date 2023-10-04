P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.27. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other P.A.M. Transportation Services news, Director Edwin J. Lukas bought 1,800 shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,082 shares of the company's stock, valued at $111,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew T. Moroun bought 6,354,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $133,373,566.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,354,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $133,373,566.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 72.54% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

Featured Articles

