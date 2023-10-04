P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:PTSI traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.02. The stock had a trading volume of 11,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,695. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.27. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30.
P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 41.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 439.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 23.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 455.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.17% of the company’s stock.
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.
