Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PINT opened at GBX 80.80 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 73.80 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.92.
Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile
