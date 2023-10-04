Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC (LON:PINT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Pantheon Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Pantheon Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of LON:PINT opened at GBX 80.80 ($0.98) on Wednesday. Pantheon Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 73.80 ($0.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.50 ($1.23). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 81.92.

Pantheon Infrastructure Company Profile

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC focuses on investing in infrastructure assets worldwide. It invests to invest in various infrastructure sectors, such as digital infrastructure, renewables and energy efficiency, power and utilities, transport and logistics, and social and other infrastructure. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

