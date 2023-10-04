Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.64

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$30.64 and traded as high as C$32.32. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$30.88, with a volume of 450,036 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.14. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of C$374.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 4.230137 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer E. Mitchell Shier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.19, for a total transaction of C$321,910.00. Insiders own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

