PBMares Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,877 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of Origin Materials worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Origin Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Origin Materials by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Origin Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Origin Materials

In other news, Director R Tony Tripeny acquired 73,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Origin Materials from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Origin Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Origin Materials Trading Down 0.4 %

ORGN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 816,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,359. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $164.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Origin Materials, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops proprietary platform technology to convert biomass or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other product intermediates.

