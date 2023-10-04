PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 238 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,816,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,756,000 after acquiring an additional 111,436 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,776,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,649,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,602,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,963,000 after purchasing an additional 505,764 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,996,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,361,000 after purchasing an additional 308,451 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,983,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,596 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,099. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

