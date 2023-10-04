Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.58

Shares of Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$0.65. Perpetual Energy shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 13,275 shares changing hands.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.76.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). Perpetual Energy had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of C$15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy Inc. will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current year.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company's portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

