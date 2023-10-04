P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.25

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.25 and traded as high as $6.61. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 882 shares changing hands.

P&F Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.54.

P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in P&F Industries by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of P&F Industries by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of P&F Industries during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, imports, manufactures, and sells pneumatic hand tools primarily to the retail, industrial, automotive, and aerospace markets primarily in the United States. The company provides sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches under the Florida Pneumatic, Universal Tool, Jiffy Air Tool, AIRCAT, and NITROCAT names, as well as under private label trade names through in-house sales personnel and manufacturers' representatives to retailers, distributors, manufacturers, and private label customers.

