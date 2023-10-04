PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS) Shares Down 0.9%

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:HYS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.35 and last traded at $89.51. 289,585 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 228,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.30.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYS. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new position in PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (HYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund aims to capture exposure to the short maturity segment of the high-yield corporate bond sector. HYS was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by PIMCO.

