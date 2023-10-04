PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.83 and last traded at $26.01. Approximately 12,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 19,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.05.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Get PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,522,000.

PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF (MFDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an international, developed-market equity index that selects securities according to a combination of fundamental and technical factors. MFDX was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by PIMCO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.