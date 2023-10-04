Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.05 and traded as low as C$3.90. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 5,300 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 13.22 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock has a market cap of C$36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 80.28%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, mid, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround, emerging growth and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in all the sectors with a focus on enterprise software and technology.

