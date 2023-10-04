PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PJT

PJT Partners Price Performance

PJT Partners stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,934. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $86.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.76.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $796,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,437,245.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after buying an additional 384,103 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 5,714.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,464,000 after buying an additional 175,901 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 304,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,011,000 after buying an additional 174,009 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 2,850.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.