Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Presidio Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $0.76 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Presidio Property Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.26% of the company’s stock.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio is an internally managed, diversified REIT with holdings in model home properties which are triple-net leased to homebuilders, office, industrial, and retail properties. Presidio's model homes are leased to homebuilders located in Arizona, Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, and Florida. Our office, industrial and retail properties are located primarily in Colorado, with properties also located in Maryland, North Dakota, Texas, and Southern California.

