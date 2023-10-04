Prom (PROM) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last Week

Prom (PROM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.00 or 0.00014407 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a total market capitalization of $72.92 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.96666234 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,450,043.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

