ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $50.06

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.06 and traded as low as $44.55. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $44.63, with a volume of 1,265 shares.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EET. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 41.1% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth $1,102,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

