PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Stock Price Down 1.2%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 66.60 ($0.81). 463,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 623,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.40 ($0.81).

PRS REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of £365.80 million, a PE ratio of 391.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 73.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.65.

PRS REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. PRS REIT’s payout ratio is 2,352.94%.

PRS REIT Company Profile

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over £1bn in a portfolio of high-quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of £0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

