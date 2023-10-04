Qtum (QTUM) Achieves Market Cap of $233.52 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $233.52 million and approximately $22.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.69 or 0.05931545 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00036692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025058 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

