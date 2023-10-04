QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Lowered by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total value of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,078 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.51. 4,004,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,875. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day moving average of $116.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

