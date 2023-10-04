Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0001 (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Radio Caca has a market cap of $30.39 million and $1.49 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003209 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000084 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006390 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,417,964,663 tokens. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

