Real Estate Investors Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 0.63 (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Real Estate Investors Stock Down 1.3 %

RLE stock opened at GBX 27.88 ($0.34) on Wednesday. Real Estate Investors has a 52 week low of GBX 27.01 ($0.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 32.98 ($0.40). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Real Estate Investors Company Profile

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

