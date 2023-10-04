Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $485.43

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 485.43 ($5.87) and traded as high as GBX 496.60 ($6.00). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 482.80 ($5.84), with a volume of 476,389 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RDW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Redrow from GBX 650 ($7.86) to GBX 643 ($7.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 440 ($5.32) to GBX 370 ($4.47) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 843 ($10.19) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 588.20 ($7.11).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 487.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 485.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 508.57, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 21st. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,296.70%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

