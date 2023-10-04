Research Analysts’ Downgrades for October 4th (BTAI, BURL, EDR, EGO, ENV, FI, HCA, IAC, IDT, ITRI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, October 4th:

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.