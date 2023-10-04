Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.20

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.73), with a volume of 191504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.20 ($0.72).

Residential Secure Income Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £109.24 million, a PE ratio of -470.77 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.37.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

Residential Secure Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a GBX 1.29 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. Residential Secure Income’s payout ratio is -3,846.15%.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering secure, inflation-linked returns with a focus on two resident sub-sectors in UK residential – independent retirement rentals and shared ownership – underpinned by an ageing demographic and untapped and strong demand for affordable home ownership.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.