Reviewing Auto Parts 4Less Group (FLES) & Its Competitors

Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) is one of 188 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Auto Parts 4Less Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million -$17.78 million 0.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors $4.63 billion -$22.25 million 3.35

Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Auto Parts 4Less Group. Auto Parts 4Less Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.36, indicating that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors 789 4765 9760 249 2.61

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.39%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auto Parts 4Less Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auto Parts 4Less Group -1,168.73% N/A -3,710.29% Auto Parts 4Less Group Competitors -34.63% -171.63% -9.04%

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group competitors beat Auto Parts 4Less Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

