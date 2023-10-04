Reviewing bleuacacia (BLEU) and The Competition

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors 0.60% -65.25% 0.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.45 billion $36.58 million 50.90

This table compares bleuacacia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

bleuacacia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for bleuacacia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 112 584 859 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.76%. Given bleuacacia’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s rivals have a beta of 0.05, suggesting that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

bleuacacia rivals beat bleuacacia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

