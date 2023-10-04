Reviewing bleuacacia (BLEU) & The Competition

bleuacacia (NASDAQ:BLEU – Get Free Report) is one of 680 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare bleuacacia to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bleuacacia N/A -74.61% 3.47% bleuacacia Competitors 0.60% -65.25% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

bleuacacia has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bleuacacia’s peers have a beta of 0.05, meaning that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.6% of bleuacacia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of bleuacacia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares bleuacacia and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio bleuacacia N/A $2.51 million 45.65 bleuacacia Competitors $1.45 billion $36.58 million 50.90

bleuacacia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than bleuacacia. bleuacacia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for bleuacacia and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bleuacacia 0 0 0 0 N/A bleuacacia Competitors 112 584 859 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.76%. Given bleuacacia’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe bleuacacia has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

bleuacacia peers beat bleuacacia on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

bleuacacia Company Profile

bleuacacia ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of premium branded consumer retail. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

