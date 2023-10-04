Reviewing Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.01% 0.76% Credicorp 23.35% 15.90% 1.98%

Dividends

Earnings and Valuation

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $6.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.54 $109.00 million $725.05 6.21 Credicorp $21.06 billion 0.47 $1.20 billion $15.38 8.04

Credicorp has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and Credicorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Credicorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Credicorp has a consensus price target of $149.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.54%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Volatility and Risk

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Credicorp beats Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds. Its Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and checking accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in the provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; implementation and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

