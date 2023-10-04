Ross Group (LON:RGP) Shares Down 14.3%

Ross Group Plc (LON:RGP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01). Approximately 2,158 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 108,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).

Ross Group Trading Down 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.84.

About Ross Group

Ross Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management services. The company was incorporated in 1913 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

