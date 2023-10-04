Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. HSBC began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,955,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,562,446. The stock has a market cap of $404.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,071,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.