Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Down 1.2%

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.25 and last traded at $20.25. 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.
Royal Financial Trading Down 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.25.
Royal Financial Company Profile
Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Financial
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why Ralph Lauren Should Be On Your Holiday Wishlist
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.