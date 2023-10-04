Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,000. Four Corners Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Four Corners Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,201,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 796,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,055,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,382,000 after acquiring an additional 427,123 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,038,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,636,000 after purchasing an additional 421,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCPT. StockNews.com started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

FCPT traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 182,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,919. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.93. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $29.30.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.52%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

