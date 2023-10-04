Rye Brook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. VanEck Oil Services ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded down $14.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.75. The stock had a trading volume of 787,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,753. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.40. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $364.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

