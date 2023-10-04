Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $146,000 in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,103,000 after purchasing an additional 289,480 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,206,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 437,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after purchasing an additional 155,070 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 374,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after purchasing an additional 145,777 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUB stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.74. 323,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,376. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.93. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.45 and a twelve month high of $105.16.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

