Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $706.50

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 706.50 ($8.54) and last traded at GBX 721.75 ($8.72), with a volume of 459532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 717 ($8.67).

Safestore Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 551.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 824.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 890.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safestore

In related news, insider Ian Krieger bought 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 809 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £99,345.20 ($120,083.65). Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 185 stores on 30 April 2023, comprising 132 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 8 stores in Spain, 10 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

