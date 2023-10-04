Sanjay Datta Sells 1,000 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 394,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,517.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upstart alerts:

On Monday, September 18th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $29,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $31,090.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $32,530.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Datta sold 20,013 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $652,824.06.

Upstart Stock Up 2.7 %

Upstart stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 3,040,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,192,695. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $72.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.15. Upstart had a negative net margin of 49.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.15%. The firm had revenue of $135.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 66.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 32.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 73.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPST. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Upstart

About Upstart

(Get Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.