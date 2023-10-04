Sapphire Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $456.50 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $456.50 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.47 or 0.05952892 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00036060 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00025241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00011422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,497,733,221 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,046,998 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

