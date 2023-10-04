Sapphire (SAPP) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.84 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and $478.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,646.47 or 0.05940415 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00036381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00024999 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015490 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00011345 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003964 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,498,102,021 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,465,398 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

