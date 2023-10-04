Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after purchasing an additional 435,368 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $65.79. 229,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,812. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.