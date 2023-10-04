Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.80

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80, with a volume of 75469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 185 ($2.24) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Get Senior alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SNIRF

Senior Stock Down 17.1 %

Senior Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.02.

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.