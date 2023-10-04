Short Interest in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) Decreases By 6.5%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,600 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 31st total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 101,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASLN. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,613,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $199,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 66,544 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 389.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 88,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 42.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.65. 3,406 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,089. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor a1 subunit which is being developed for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

