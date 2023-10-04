Short Interest in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rises By 14.4%

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $280,844,000 after buying an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $259,656,000 after buying an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,535,639 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $277,340,000 after buying an additional 710,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $221,272,000 after buying an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE traded down $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. 2,056,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,660. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.58.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

