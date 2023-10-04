Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Atlantic cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. The company had a trading volume of 292,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.19. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $36.20 and a 52-week high of $81.23.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $208.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,569,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shutterstock

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

