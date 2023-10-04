Silver Lake Advisory LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Genuine Parts comprises approximately 2.2% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPC. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.27. 355,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.43. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $139.66 and a 1-year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.