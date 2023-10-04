Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.08

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.08, with a volume of 81310 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.16.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$537.53 million, a PE ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$80.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.19 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3322917 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

